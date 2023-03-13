Family of man who died in Park 20th Apartments explosion sues PG&E, Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The family of a man who died in an apartment explosion in Downtown Bakersfield are suing PG&E and Kern County for wrongful death.

Shaneika and Kamario Amos are suing the County of Kern and PG&E for wrongful death and damages regarding an explosion at the Park 20th Apartments that left their father, Cleveland Lee Amos, dead. The two are also requesting a jury trial.

Following a gas leak, a portion of the south wall of the apartments was taken out in an explosion on June 30. The explosion injured multiple apartment residents, including Zackhary Williams and Patricia Allen, and killed Cleveland Lee Amos. Williams and Allen have both threatened legal action following the explosion, with Allen filing a claim against the Kern County Housing Authority and apartment management for her injuries.