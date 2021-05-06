Federal eviction moratorium could be lifted, but Californians still protected

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With news of a federal judge striking down a national eviction moratorium implemented by the CDC that aimed to protect renters during the pandemic, some are asking how the move could impact Californians.

Whether the federal moratorium lasts or not, California will be protected through at least June, because the state has implemented its own eviction moratorium. The problem, according to some legislators, is that it appears that not a lot of people know about the relief.

Assemblyman David Chiu of San Francisco helped write the relief legislation, and he says protective measures last through June 30th.

“There are ongoing discussions, I believe that those eviction protections will need to be extended beyond June because obviously. We are still coming out of the pandemic. We see the light at the end of the tunnel, but there are still health concerns," Chiu told 23ABC.

Chiu says he’s surprised because the relief programs haven’t been taken advantage of by as many people as he had hoped. The state is funding the relief with 2.6 billion dollars in federal rental assistance money.

