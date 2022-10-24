Friends, family of Arvin High School student who died by suicide speak out on bullying

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — The alleged bullying at Arvin High School last week has shed light on an issue that has been occurring even before the viral video of the incident caught the community's attention. Back in August, a student at the school killed himself and his mother says the bullying he experienced pushed him to do it. And Monday, community members are coming together to help ensure this doesn’t happen again.

SALT stands for Save a Life Today and that’s what community members at Arvin High School are trying to do with the SALT Walk.

Family and friends of the student who took his own life earlier this year say they wanted something to be done long before last week's viral video of another apparent bullying incident on the campus.

Arturo's mother says her son killed himself back in August due to bullying at Arvin High School. 23ABC spoke to her shortly after his suicide.

"I said 'son, what did you do, my love.' And all I could say to him as a mom was 'what did I do? Tell me. What did I do?' Nothing else could leave my mouth. He said 'nothing, mom. I only want to die.'"

“He told mom, 'I don’t want to live mom. I’m sorry, I’m hurting – they hurt me a lot in school,' added one of Arturo's neighbors. "No children should say that.”

23ABC chose not to provide Arturo's full name or the names of his family members due to safety concerns. The family told 23ABC they have received threats after speaking out against the apparent bullying incident that went viral last week in Arvin.

A neighbor close to the family told 23ABC that Arturo was being bullied because his parents are farmworkers and he didn’t have everything all the other students had.

“He was getting bullied just because he didn’t have name-brand shoes. He didn’t have name-brand clothes. That’s the story that we know.”

And they say they want change to happen so no one has to go through this again.

“I would never think that school is something that is going to hurt my child or this shouldn’t be happening, this shouldn’t be happening at all and we need help," added the neighbor. "We need support. We need to get it out there. We need support. We need the schools to get together and support us that bullying is definitely going to stop.”

Another Arvin resident says she’s also gone through this at the high school.

“It’s not good. There’s a lot of bullies, and that’s just my own experience. There are more cases. There are more moms that need to talk and tell and report.”

And one of the neighbors says it's now in the hands of the school and they need to put a stop to it.

“We go to the office. They speak. They say they’ll fix the situation. Leave it alone. And then my daughter gets jumped. Then my son gets hit. Then my kid doesn’t want to go to school. Then my kid says that he’s sick because he’s scared to go to school, so it's not one kid, it’s a lot of kids.”

Arturo's mother says she just wants God to save her son.

23ABC has continuously reached out to the Kern High School District and Arvin High School about the situation but have not heard back.