Grand Jury releases report on Bakersfield City Council's implementation of Measure N

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Grand Jury released a report on the Bakersfield City Council's implementation of Measure N on Mon, June 12.

Measure N aims to increase police staffing to reduce crime and keep public areas safe and clean through a one percent sales tax increase. With the creation of the measure, a committee was also created to monitor how funds are used.

The Grand Jury found that communication between the Bakersfield City Council and the Measure N committee needs to improve.

The Grand Jury recommended that the City Council present an outline to committee members so they understand how they can spend the budget dollars and what their priorities should be.

