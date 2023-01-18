Watch Now
Gunfire reported in Southwest Bakersfield; White Lane closed

BPD has closed White Lane from Ashe Road to Gosford.
23ABC News
Posted at 9:52 PM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 01:02:15-05

UPDATE: According to the Bakersfield Police Department, there were multiple people armed with rifles in the area. Police have been telling journalists to move away from the area due to the risk.

There is a heavy police presence in Southwest Bakersfield and White Lane is closed between Gosford and Ashe Roads.

A woman in a neighborhood in the area called 23ABC news and said she heard approximately 10 rapid-fire gunshots at around 9:15 pm.

This is a developing story. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

