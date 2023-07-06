Home Stretch: Pond, CA residents ready to move into restored homes

POND, Calif. (KERO) — 23ABC has been bringing you stories from Pond, California, a town particularly hard-hit by the winter storms that happened in early 2023, where residents are continuing to pick up the pieces of their homes and lives.

A community once filled with friendly neighbors looks like a ghost town right now. The spring floods brought devastating damage that residents say they've never seen before. But soon, the houses will be given new life.

In March, we spoke with Pond resident Bilquees Ubadi. She was just one of the people whose life was turned upside down in an instant.

"But imagine, in 4 weeks we're gonna have a new house. We'll be able to come in and live in it again. That's just so exciting I can't wait!" said Ubadi.

Ubadi lost almost all of her belongings in the initial flooding, with mud covering her clothing, floors, and her children's toys. Back in March, she said her main focus was trying to get all the debris out to start the rebuilding process. She says the feeling was overwhelming.

"An emotional rollercoaster, you could say. We've been just trying to get everything out that's been contaminated, that's been touched by the water," said Ubadi.

Now, Ubadi says that thanks to the nonprofit organization God's Pit Crew, that overwhelmed feeling doesn't exist anymore.

"To figure out how to get this back to a home where we can live in, so they've done that for us. Everything else will just be family support and getting the little things back in, like bedroom sets, you know. Living rooms," said Ubadi. "And that's the easiest part of it. I'm just - I'm excited. I can't wait!"

Today, Ubadi is smiling ear to ear, accompanied by her youngest child. She says the news of God's Pit Crew returning was a shock for her, as residents were initially told they wouldn't be coming back.

But Immediate Disaster Response Coordinator for God's Pit Crew Chris Chiles says his team knew they had to see this project to the end.

"It's a beautiful thing. They're not just people that we know. They're friends now. Sherry and Sandy and Belle, they're friends of ours. My kids know them. My wife knows them, you know? They're gonna be long-term friends," said Chiles.

Ubadi says she's been looking forward to moving back into her home for months, not just for herself, but also for her kids.

"I just want to get my kids back settled into their life, you know? I want to get them stable again. That's the most important thing for me," said Ubadi.

Chiles says God's Pit Crew will be working in Pond from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm every day, even in the heat, as just a small reflection of their dedication to the residents, and they invite anyone interested in volunteering or donating to visit their website to find out more.

