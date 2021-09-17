Honor Flight 42 returns home to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County veterans, guardians and Honor Flight staff members are back home in Bakersfield after a successful trip to our nation's Capitol following the first trip back to D.C. in nearly two years.

A total of 178 veterans, guardians, and leaders took in various memorials and monuments along with the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier over the three days in Washington, D.C.

The flight home to Bakersfield was delayed two hours due to weather but an enthusiastic crowd was waiting to greet them around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the football stadium at North High School.

"I think it gets better every year and I think that's what drives people to stay involve in Honor Flight Kern County and stay involved with this particular group because we're always looking for ways to make it better for our vets to have a more enjoyable experience and just to be able to let go of those things they've carried around for so many years and come back changed," said Jason Geis from Honor Flight Kern County and Portrait of a Warrior Kern County.

There's no time to relax for officials with the Honor Flight. Trip No. 43 is leaving in just over three weeks.