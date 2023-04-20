Watch Now
Jersey Mike's Sub gives Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House $56,000

Posted at 11:42 AM, Apr 20, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Jersey Mike's Subs presented a check of more than $56,000 to the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House on Wed, April 19.

This was the money raised from all six Bakersfield Jersey Mike's locations during the chain's nationwide "Month of Giving," as well as its nationwide "Day of Giving." During the Day of Giving, every single dollar the restaurant made in sales was donated to a local charity.

Last year, Jersey Mike’s locations across the country raised a record-breaking $20 million during the company's Month of Giving.

