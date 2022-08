BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fair is less than a month away but in order for you to enjoy all the food and fun, the fair needs people to help out.

That's why they're holding a job fair Saturday at the fairgrounds. The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in KC Fair Building 1.

Chelsey Roberts from the Kern County Fair shares with 23ABC what jobs will available and how people should apply during their job fair.