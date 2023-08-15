Kern County Fire Department confirms Trotter Fire started by lightning strike

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fire Department confirmed that a vegetation fire west of Tehachapi, now named the Trotter Fire, was sparked by a lightning strike.

The fire was first reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Mon, Aug 14. At the time of writing, the fire has burned approximately 40 acres. According to county fire officials, forward progress has been stopped on the fire. Firefighters are now working to push up containment.

There are no reports of any injuries or structures damaged.

