Kern County Fire Department urges residents to sign up for Ready Kern alerts

Kern County Fire Department (FILE)
Posted at 8:30 AM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 11:30:08-04

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — When it comes to staying up to date on emergency alerts, the process can be confusing. Luckily for Kern County residents, keeping up with alerts is now easier than ever.

The Kern County Fire Department is encouraging residents to sign up for emergency notifications at ReadyKern.com. To sign up, simply scroll down to the "how can I sign up" hyperlink. Then residents can fill out the requested information or download the registration form to sign up by mail.

Residents are also advised to monitor weather updates.

Authorities also suggest keeping non-perishable food, water, blankets, and a flashlight in the home and car. Limit unnecessary travel, but if someone has to drive, they should remember the phrase "turn around, don't drown" and not drive through standing water.

