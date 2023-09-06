Kern County political activists target Rep. David Valadao over Inflation Reduction Act

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In the 2024 general election, democrats have targeted a number of congressional seats in an attempt to win back control of the House.

One of those seats is in the Central Valley, occupied by 22nd District Congressman David Valadao. One group of political activists targeted Valadao due to being upset with the lawmaker's failure to "act" last year.

“He said ‘No’ to the people of Kern County and his constituents here when we desperately needed it most,” claimed Lori Pesante, a member of the Dolores Huerta Foundation.

Despite Valadao’s office being empty, local supporters of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), including Pesante, showed up to protest on Tues, Sept 5. A year ago, the House passed the IRA. Staff from the California Environmental Voters, Dolores Huerta Foundation, and the California Working Families Party wanted to point out that Valadao voted against it.

“Today what we’re specifically doing is just holding David Valadao accountable for voting against working families," said Neel Sannappa, organizer of the Working Families Party. "That’s what we’ve seen him do consistently. This was the biggest blow to working families in here in CD (California District) 22.”

Local supporters of the IRA chose to voice their concerns about Valadao, including those unrelated to the act.

“I can tell you that Rep. Valadao’s scorecard for our climate is not high," said Andrew Escamillia, Regional Coordinator for California Environmental Voters. "We are definitely prepared to hold elections to have candidates run in primaries.”

23ABC reached to Valadao for comment. A spokesperson from his office responded to the protest in Bakersfield.

“The so-called ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ is being paid for on the backs of hardworking, middle-class Valley families struggling to put food on the table and gas in their cars," said the representative. "The law did nothing to lower prices, offshored our critical supply chains and jobs to China, and supercharged the IRS to audit more small businesses and working families. Rep. Valadao will continue working to lower prices, create jobs, and provide clean, affordable energy for Valley families.”

Meanwhile, Pesante offered a plea to the representative.

“I ask you, Congressman Valadao, support this bill and its implementation for the benefit of everyone and not just your political donors.”



