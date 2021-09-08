Kern High School District approves plan 3 for boundary changes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Boundary changes have been a controversial topic for the past few months between parents and the Kern High School District. Many families are upset knowing students could be at an entirely new school by next fall. But, on the other hand, officials say this is a crucial step moving forward to help with overcrowding issues.

Parents spoke out on Tuesday night one last time before board members finalized plans for boundary changes within the Kern High School District which will eventually force thousands of other 9th and 10th grade students to uproot and switch high schools starting in the fall of 2022.

“It’s always been what can we take away from the most profound high school in Kern County to make another school stronger. Why can’t we come together and make each other stronger? And not take away from what already works,” said a resident.

Del Oro High School is currently being built on the corner of Panama Lane and Cottonwood road. Where more than 2,000 students will be moved Due to what officials are calling “overcrowding issues” within the district. The school is set to open next year.

Many parents are upset over the changes this would pose for some students in the future speaking on the tradition and opportunity that Bakersfield High schoolers are given. Most of the parents advocated for plan 3 which they said would cause the least disruption with many arguing “once a driller, always a driller.”

“Future students from the Stockdale area, including my own children, the class of 2034 and 2035 deserve a chance to also experience the tradition the history, and the excellence only BHS has to offer,” said a resident.

But trustee Cynthia Brakeman was frustrated by the response of parents during the board meeting for quote “vilifying” other schools.

“BHS is unique to the community that attends there. Highland is unique to the community that attends there, as Arvin is as East, as Frontier,” said Brakeman.

Brakeman also said change can be a positive sometimes.

“We’ve got 42,000 students and that should increase this week. We have to make sure we allow for that growth and for everyone to get the education not that they just need but, that they deserve,” said Brakeman.