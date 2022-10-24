Watch Now
Kern High School District’s ROC Café & Bakery opens its door once again

Posted at 12:38 PM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 15:38:34-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern High School District’s Regional Occupational Center (KHSD ROC) will open its ROC Café & Bakery to the public on Tuesday, October 25th. In the past, the program has been successful in teaching high school students culinary skills.

The ROC Café & Bakery is a Culinary Arts program for high school students interested in food services. The program is considered a credited college prep course for students and has a "G" approval for University of California admission.

The year-long program allows students to gain real-life restaurant experience and puts them in a position to learn three life skills: baking, culinary, and hospitality. Throughout the program, students will learn about restaurant-quality cuisine, management, and baking production.

A full-service menu can be found on the ROC Café & Bakery's webpage. To make reservations, call 661-396-4920.

