Kern Law Enforcement Association to sheriff's deputies affected by Wasco shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Tragedies like the death of a member of law enforcement can cause a toll on a person's mental health.

That is why the Kern Law Enforcement Association is looking to help all those who've been affected by Sunday's hostage situation that left several people dead in Wasco.

On Monday, the Kern County Sheriff's Office confirmed deputy Phillip Campas was shot and killed. Deputy Dizander Guerrero, who suffered gunshot wounds, was treated and released. Several other deputies were also wounded.

Jeremy Storar with the KLEA says fallen Kern County Sheriff's Office deputy Phillip Campas embodies the model of public service.

“I'm sure there a thousand phrases that can really articulate how we feel today. As I said were human at the end of the day. And this is a loss like losing a brother. And he did a hero,” he said. “I'm sure you've heard it before. But law enforcement has a reputation of not running away from the danger.. But running forward to it. Deputy Campas embodied that.”

Sheriff Donny Youngblood also said on Monday that 23 SWAT deputies are now on administrative leave following that standoff. But despite the temporary challenges staffing issues may pose, storar says they will make it work.

Storar said “any time you take a portion of our personnel away it's gonna affect day-to-day operations. That being said law enforcement, especially the sheriff's office. I would say has a history and tradition of stepping up to those challenges."

Storar says the KLEA will continue to offer support for KCSO.

“A tragedy like this affects everybody. It has no biases. So were there to support everybody .. Emotionally, financially when we can. To be part of the process and make sure it’s as smooth as possible for them.”

Storar says they will also do everything in their power to step up and help the Campas family going forward.

“From the Kern Law Enforcement Association, as a person , as a member of the sheriff's office, you have our love and support. And anything we can do for family or friends impacted by this. Please I encourage you to reach out."