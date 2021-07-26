Kern Law Enforcement Association helping to raise money for Kern County Sheriff's Office deputy Phillip Campas' family

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern Law Enforcement Association is funding a crowd-sourcing page with donations going to the family of Kern County Sheriff's Office deputy Phillip Campas who was killed in the line of duty Sunday in Wasco.

Campas was killed during a hostage situation at a home near Poplar Avenue and 1st Street. He was rushed to Kern Medical where he succumbed to his wounds.

According to the KLEA, "After serving as a United States Marine, Deputy Campas joined the Kern County Sheriff’s Office in 2016. He quickly earned a well-respected reputation having served in a variety of assignments including patrol, recruit training officer, honor guard, SWAT and as a firearms mentor at the range."

The page is through the PORAC Fund-A-Hero Program, which was established to provide a fundraising alternative to other crowdfunding sites by having no advertising or listing fees charged.