KHSD: No credible threat made to Bakersfield High School

Natalie Tarangioli
9:45 AM, Feb 23, 2018

This is a screenshot of an alleged threat that was made to a "BHS." KHSD has deemed a possible threat to a "BHS" was not credible. No threat was made to Bakersfield High School.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern High School District responded to an alleged threat to Bakersfield High School after a post on social media was circulating on Thursday.

There is no threat to BHS, Lisa Krch, spokeswoman for KHSD told 23ABC on Friday. 

RELATED: BPD says social media threat about school shooting is believed to be a hoax

Krch said the Belen Police Department in New Mexcio arrested a student from Belen High School for posting a threat on Snapchat regarding "BHS."

RELATED: Additional security added at Foothill High after bullets found in school bathroom

"The KHSD takes every threat seriously, and we want to reassure our students, parents and staff that we are committed to the safety and education of all of our students," Krch said.

Several alleged "threats" to Kern County schools have been deemed to not be credible. Bakersfield Police shared information how the department determines the credibility of threats

RELATED: Threats to schools mount since Parkland shooting

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News