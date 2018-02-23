KHSD: No credible threat made to Bakersfield High School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern High School District responded to an alleged threat to Bakersfield High School after a post on social media was circulating on Thursday.

There is no threat to BHS, Lisa Krch, spokeswoman for KHSD told 23ABC on Friday.

Krch said the Belen Police Department in New Mexcio arrested a student from Belen High School for posting a threat on Snapchat regarding "BHS."

"The KHSD takes every threat seriously, and we want to reassure our students, parents and staff that we are committed to the safety and education of all of our students," Krch said.

Several alleged "threats" to Kern County schools have been deemed to not be credible. Bakersfield Police shared information how the department determines the credibility of threats.

