Lake Isabella nears maximum capacity as Corps of Engineers approves improvements

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — Lake Isabella continues its slow increase to its maximum level for the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers to sign off on the improvements.
According to Jeremy Croft with the Corp of Engineers this "first filling" allows them to conduct inspections, record instrument data, and confirm that the dam functions properly.
At last check, the pool has now reached 550,000 acre-feet, 18,000 acre-feet below the "gross pool" of 568,000 acre-feet.
Kern River Water Master Mark Mulkay told 23ABC in June that they're scheduled to ramp up the release of water on November 1 to prepare for the upcoming winter season.
