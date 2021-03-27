Live Stream Vaccine and the Kern Dance Alliance present a night of entertainment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Viewers from around the world tuned in Friday night to see a special performance at the Fox Theater, featuring local bands and Bakersfield's own Tiler Peck.

Thanks to the Kern Dance Alliance, New York City Ballet's Peck and Roman Mejia performed a special performance of Swan Lake Act II Pas De Deux. After the performance, Peck and Mejia answered a few questions moderated by Kern Dance Alliance President Andrea Hansen.

Immediately after the show, Visit Bakersfield presented the Live Stream Vaccine: The Second Dose concert series, brought to you by 23ABC and the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater.

Friday's concert featured Thee Illusions, Western Medicine, and Stephanie Soul.

You can help support the artists through tips for the bands. This can be done the following ways:

Tips for the Artists:

PayPal: @theeillusionsVenmo: @theeillusionsmusic

PayPal: @stephaniesoul

Venmo: @StephanieSOUL

Western Medicine

Venmo: @Emile-Antonell

PayPal: @emileantonell

