Man arrested for vandalism, committing arson against multiple schools

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office arrested a man suspected of committing multiple acts of vandalism and arson against three schools in Wasco on Wed, May 24.

According to the KCSO, James A. Forrest Elementary School, Thomas Jefferson Middle School, and Wasco Union High School all were vandalized or set on fire between Fri, May 19 and Tues, May 23. A property near the 300 block of Leonard Avenue was also set on fire. The KCSO says that the arson and vandalism have caused "hundreds of thousands of dollars of total damage."

Following an investigation, KCSO deputies from the Wasco Substation determined Luis Villareal, 25, as a suspect. Deputies arrested Villareal on an active misdemeanor warrant, as well as for drug and paraphernalia possession, around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

A joint investigation with the Kern County Fire Department Arson Unit resulted in Villareal also being arrested for vandalism and arson regarding James A. Forrest Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School. According to the KCSO, charges are pending regarding arson and vandalism at Wasco Union High School and 300 Block of Leonard Avenue.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness Line at (661) 322-4040.

