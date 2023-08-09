Man who died in house fire in Central Bakersfield identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man who died in a house fire in Central Bakersfield several months ago.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, the man has been identified as Markos Anthony Prieto, 30. The man's body was found in a home near California Avenue and Myrtle Street on Thurs, April 6.

According to the coroner, Prieto's manner of death was determined to be an accident due to smoke inhalation and thermal burns.

The home Prieto was found in was completely destroyed. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

