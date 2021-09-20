Mechanics Bank Arena implements new state COVID guidelines in order to remain open

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Starting Monday, September 20th until November 1st Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater, and Convention center will be implementing new guidelines to enter the venue. The guidelines that are being implemented are stricter than they’ve been in the past.

“You must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event,” said Steve Eckerson the general manager of the Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater, and Convention Center.

Eckerson stressed that these guidelines are coming from the state and that they must be followed for the arena to stay open.

California COVID Guidelines for Mega-events:



For indoor events with 1,000 or more people, attendees must provide proof that they:



Are fully vaccinated, or

Have received a negative COVID-19 test

After September 20, 2021, attendees cannot self-attest to verify vaccination status or a negative test result.



For outdoor events with 10,000 or more people, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) recommends that attendees provide proof that they:



Are fully vaccinated, or

Have received a negative COVID-19 test

After September 20, 2021, CDPH recommends venue and event operators to:



Not use self-attestation to verify vaccination status or negative test results

Use verification options in the CDPH Vaccine Record Guidelines and Standards

“I think it’s very important to create an atmosphere that is very safe. I think people appreciate that they want to feel like they can come to an event and be safe and not have to worry,” said Eckerson.

So far Eckerson has not seen a drop in ticket sales and hopes that it stays that way.

“Sales are good for our shows, and I don't see anything I hope people get vaccinated or get tested and come,” said Eckerson.

Mechanics Bank Arena COVID-19 Procedures:



Per State of California Guidelines, all attendees of events inside Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater and Convention Center from September 20 through November 1, 2021 MUST be verified as fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the event. Full vaccination occurs two weeks after the final dose of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks after the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. PCR and antigen tests are acceptable. At-home "rapid" tests will not be accepted.



Verification of fully vaccinated status or pre-entry negative test result is required of all attendees.

All kids under the age of 12 will need to show proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event. Self-attestation may NOT be used as a mode of verification.



Attendees may verify their vaccination status by showing their vaccination card, a photo of their vaccination card, or documentation from a healthcare provider prior to entry. An attendee’s negative COVID-19 test result may be verified by printed document from test provider or laboratory, email or text of the result from the test provider or laboratory. Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater and Convention Center

Eckerson also said that he understands that some parents are worried their children won’t be able to come to the arena because they cannot get vaccinated

“Everyone who can’t get vaccinated has to show proof of a negative test to come into the arena,” said Eckerson.

Eckerson said he understand these new protocols may be confusing and you can go to their website for more clarification.

They're calling ticket holders to notify them of these changes and are stressing that event attendees will not be allowed in the arena without following these new protocols.

Coronavirus READ ALSO: New guidance for CA 'mega events' goes into effect Mark Saunders

The arena is also aware that those attending events in person are weary of false vaccination cards and doctored test results but want to assure the public they are doing their due diligence.

“We’re aware that that’s a possibility and we’re going to do everything possible. I think the big thing is we’re going to check for a photo ID,” said Eckerson. “We know what vaccination cards look like and what a negative test from a labor or doctor. I mean it can't be something made up.”

Eckerson also said that although people are not required to wear masks once they show proof of a negative test or their vaccination card that he is encouraging them to still put on a mask.

“Our main goal is to provide a safe environment when people come out to a big gathering,” said Eckerson.

These guidelines will be in place until November 1st at which the state will either implement new guidelines or stick to the current ones.

