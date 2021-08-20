New rehabilitation center set to open in Bakersfield this Fall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Rehabilitation Center is set to open this Fall, and with it not only comes a bunch of jobs, but a variety of services for the community.

It may not look like much now but the facilities are set to open this November bringing with it more than 100 jobs and 50 private rooms for patients.

“It’s gonna bring independence back for our patients. It’s gonna give hope back to patients who have had strokes, who have had brain injuries who have had hip fractures who have had covid and are recovering from that,” said Nikki Sherrell, LVN, and Director of Business Development.

The Bakersfield Rehabilitation Center will focus on occupational physical and speech therapy. Their goal is to get the patient back to where they were before they were injured.

“We have state of the art equipment brand new building. We’re going to have RNs LVNs 24 hours, therapy seven days a week. Our goal is to help this community get better,” said Sherrell.

The hospital does accept medical and Medicare and will eventually accept most insurances. Sherrell explained why it was important to build this hospital in Bakersfield.

“There was just a need there’s a need in the county for the population is here the demographics are here and we just wanted to bring that to serve our community better,” said Sherrell.

Sherrell also said that working at this hospital is more than just a job.

“Seeing the patients be so thankful for you, getting thank you cards, getting a hug from the family member when they felt like there was no hope; that is the most rewarding thing,” said Sherrell.

Sherrell wants the community to know that this hospital isn’t only for patients but also for family members they will work hand in hand with the families to know how to personally care for their family members.