Open Door Network helping the homeless in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Open Door Network is an emergency shelter helping homeless people find stable and independent community living. Now there is a better idea of its reach in Kern County.

The organization, formally known as the Bakersfield Homeless Center, released its 2022 numbers, showing the results of its work. The numbers included 915 total sheltered people. 351 of those people were children.

The shelter also announced nearly that it served 180 thousand meals to the community, secured 101 new jobs, and obtained over 500 housing placements. In total, the Open Door Network served over 2,900 homeless people.

The Open Door Network would like to remind those who are homeless or are at risk of being homeless that help is available.