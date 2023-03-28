Opening statements made in trial of Jacqueline and Trezell West

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Opening statements in the trial of Jacqueline and Trezell West were given on Tues, March 28.

The Wests are accused of six felony counts related to the disappearance of Orrin and Orson West, including second-degree murder. Other charges include involuntary manslaughter, child cruelty, falsely reporting an emergency, and conspiracy.

The bodies of the boys have never been found, however, the Kern County District Attorney's Office claims that evidence shows that the boys both had died before they were reported missing.

According to the prosecution, Jacqueline and Trezell West adopted the boys, born Classic and Cincere Pettus, with the intention to live off of the money the couple would receive for caring for the boys. Prosecutor Eric Smith accuses the Wests of planning out the deaths of Orrin and Orson with an unknown co-conspirator who then killed the boys.

The defense, however, argues that Jacqueline and Trezell are simply the parents of two missing children being punished by California City for "being different." Defense attorney Timothy Hennessy, who is representing Trezell West, claims that the city finds it easier to blame the parents for the deaths of the boys than to keep looking for them. Hennessy also argues that the police and prosecution are inconsistent in the details provided to the court.

Opening statements concluded after defense attorneys Alekxia Torres Stallings and Fatima Rodriguez, both representing Jacqueline West, opted to hold their opening statement for their client.

