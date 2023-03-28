Opening statements set to begin in West Boys trial

FOLLOW LIVE:
Smith is showing the last known photo of Orrin and Orson, taken July 25, 2020. Smith said Jacqueline to her kids to pretend the boys are not there and that they were kept separate from the other children. #WESTBOYSTRIAL @23ABCNews— Veronica Morley (@VMorley1996) March 28, 2023
Smith is sharing the timeline of the Wests move to Cal City. He said Dec. 18, 2020 was the day Wanda West went to Cal City to watch the boys, which did not include Orrin and Orson, Smith said. #WESTBOYSTRIAL @23ABCNews— Veronica Morley (@VMorley1996) March 28, 2023
Smith said all 4 of the Wests other children will testify in this trial. #WESTBOYSTRIAL @23ABCNews— Veronica Morley (@VMorley1996) March 28, 2023
On Dec. 28, Adrian, one of the Wests kids, said he saw Orrin became very sick at one point, was throwing up, and his parents did not call for medical attention. He said Orson was in Cal City for 4 days before Adrian heard a thud and he was gone. #WESTBOYSTRIAL @23ABCNews— Veronica Morley (@VMorley1996) March 28, 2023
Smith showed a Facebook post from Jacqueline that seems to accuse investigators of "twisting" what the other children have told them. #WESTBOYSTRIAL @23ABCNews— Veronica Morley (@VMorley1996) March 28, 2023
Smith said that the Wests children told them that Orrin and Orson did not move with them because "they cry a lot." Smith said the children told investigators the last time they saw Orrin and Orson was either before or right when they moved to Cal City. #WESTBOYSTRIAL @23ABCNews— Veronica Morley (@VMorley1996) March 28, 2023
Smith is showing two of the Wests children. He said the Adrian West told officers that Orrin and Orson had gone to their grandmother's home soon after they moved to Cal City. #WESTBOYSTRIAL @23ABCNews— Veronica Morley (@VMorley1996) March 28, 2023
"Again it's the inconsistencies that lead the officers to keep investigating," Smith said. "Based on some statements from Jacqueline, a cadaver dog was taken out there." Smith said the dog became alert in the backyard, but nothing was ever found. #WESTBOYSTRIAL @23ABCNews— Veronica Morley (@VMorley1996) March 28, 2023
Smith said we will hear from a neighbor Jesse Dobbins who had his home security camera activated multiple times the night the boys were reported missing. Smith said he will testify there was no activation showing the boys leaving the yard. #WESTBOYSTRIAL @23ABCNews— Veronica Morley (@VMorley1996) March 28, 2023
Smith said the gate was difficult to open and it's inconsistent with two small children being able to open it. #WESTBOYSTRIAL @23ABCNews— Veronica Morley (@VMorley1996) March 28, 2023
Smith said Trezell claimed he closed their gate but when officers arrived the gate was open. Smith is showing footage officers attempting to open and close that gate. #WESTBOYSTRIAL @23ABCNews— Veronica Morley (@VMorley1996) March 28, 2023
Smith is describing the overwhelming amount of assistance put into looking for the boys. Smith played body camera footage from Anthony Cabriales shows Trezell explaining his alleged efforts to look for the boys. #WESTBOYSTRIAL @23ABCNews— Veronica Morley (@VMorley1996) March 28, 2023
Smith is showing an arial map of the Wests home at 10717 Aspen Avenue. Smith is pointing out a fence that he says Trezell West alleged the boys left the backyard through. #WESTBOYSTRIAL @23ABCNews— Veronica Morley (@VMorley1996) March 28, 2023
Smith said this case will begin from the date when the boys were reported missing, Dec. 21, 2020. He said the case will then move backwards. Smith is playing a recording of the 9-1-1 call of Trezell West asking if anyone has seen two black children. #WESTBOYSTRIAL @23ABCNews— Veronica Morley (@VMorley1996) March 28, 2023
"Their primary source of income when they were living Cal City were the $4,000 they were receiving from [caring for their adoptive children]," said Smith. #WESTBOYSTRIAL @23ABCNews— Veronica Morley (@VMorley1996) March 28, 2023
"Their bodies have never been found," Smith said. He's now showing photos of the adoption ceremony of the boys. #WESTBOYSTRIAL @23ABCNews— Veronica Morley (@VMorley1996) March 28, 2023
Prosecutor Smith begins by introducing the investigating officer Thomas Hernandez of the Bakersfield Police Department. #WESTBOYSTRIAL @23ABCNews— Veronica Morley (@VMorley1996) March 28, 2023
Judge Brehmer is explaining to the jury that there are three sides to this trial: the prosecution, Trezell West, and Jacqueline West. Prosecutor Smith is now beginning his opening statements. #WESTBOYSTRIAL @23ABCNews— Veronica Morley (@VMorley1996) March 28, 2023
Judge Brehmer is reading the jury instructions now. #WESTBOYSTRIAL @23ABCNews— Veronica Morley (@VMorley1996) March 28, 2023
Another overt act alleges that they arranged for an unknown co-conspirator to kill the boys after the Wests planned their deaths. #WESTBOYSTRIAL @23ABCNews— Veronica Morley (@VMorley1996) March 28, 2023
Eric Smith is the prosecutor on this trial. Timothy Hennessy and Victor Nasser are representing Trezell, and Jacqueline West is represented by Alekxia Torres Stallings and Fatima Rodriguez. #WESTBOYSTRIAL @23ABCNews— Veronica Morley (@VMorley1996) March 28, 2023
There is a large TV in the center of the courtroom. Judge Brehmer explained this will only be here as needed for opening statements. It will display the same images that will be displayed on the monitor. #WESTBOYSTRIAL @23ABCNews— Veronica Morley (@VMorley1996) March 28, 2023
The trial is now in session. Judge Brehmer is explaining the delay was due to a juror (juror 6) no longer being a part of this trial. #WESTBOYSTRIAL @23ABCNews— Veronica Morley (@VMorley1996) March 28, 2023
We are now being let into Department 4 for the trial. Judge Charles R. Brehmer is the presiding judge. #WESTBOYSTRIAL @23ABCNews— Veronica Morley (@VMorley1996) March 28, 2023
The bodies of Orrin and Orson have not been found. During the trial, we hope to learn what evidence the prosecution has to believe the boys are dead. #WESTBOYSTRIAL @23ABCNews— Veronica Morley (@VMorley1996) March 28, 2023
The boys were reported missing back in December of 2020. Originally their adoptive parents claimed the boys disappeared from their backyard in California City. However, prosecutors allege the boys died three months prior. #WESTBOYSTRIAL @23ABCNews— Veronica Morley (@VMorley1996) March 28, 2023
The trial for the adoptive parents of Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, West is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Trezell and Jacqueline West are charged with 2nd-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, child cruelty, falsely reporting an emergency and conspiracy. #WESTBOYSTRIAL @23ABCNews— Veronica Morley (@VMorley1996) March 28, 2023
Opening statements are set to begin this morning from attorneys in the trial of Jacqueline and Trezell West, accused of killing their adoptive sons, Orrin and Orson. Jury selection for the trial ended on Fri, March 24.
The Wests are charged with second-degree murder in the death of the two young boys and are facing six felony counts in connection to their disappearance.
Prosecutors allege the couple killed the boys about three months before reporting them missing in December 2020.