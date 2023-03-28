Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Opening statements set to begin in West Boys trial

The Wests are charged with second-degree murder in the death of the two young boys and are facing six felony counts in connection to their disappearance.
Posted: 8:49 AM, Mar 28, 2023
Updated: 2023-03-28 13:20:24-04
Trezell and Jacqueline West, Bakersfield
23ABC News
Trezell and Jacqueline West, the adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West, appeared in court Thursday morning to be arraigned on two counts of 2nd-degree murder in a case that's drawn national attention.
Trezell and Jacqueline West, Bakersfield

FOLLOW LIVE:

Opening statements are set to begin this morning from attorneys in the trial of Jacqueline and Trezell West, accused of killing their adoptive sons, Orrin and Orson. Jury selection for the trial ended on Fri, March 24.

The Wests are charged with second-degree murder in the death of the two young boys and are facing six felony counts in connection to their disappearance.

Prosecutors allege the couple killed the boys about three months before reporting them missing in December 2020.