Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Orlie's Shoe Drive's 'Christmas in July' 5K run raises twice as much as last year

Orlie's Shoe Drive hopes to provide shoes for 2,000 local children by the end of the year.
Immigration Overload Families
Eric Gay/AP
Racks of new shoes are seen at the Karnes County Residential Center in Karnes City, Texas on Thursday, July 31, 2014. Federal officials gave a tour of the South Texas immigration detention facility that has been retooled to house adults with children who have been apprehended at the border. Officials estimate the facility can house up to 532 people at a cost of about $140 a day per person. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Immigration Overload Families
Posted at 9:17 AM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 12:26:01-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The numbers from Orlie's Shoe Drives' annual "Christmas in July" 5K run and fundraiser event have been released.

According to the founders of Orlie's Shoe Drive, the event raised double the amount from 2022, as they had over 550 registered participants in the 5K run. Officials say they raised enough funds to give a new pair of shoes to more than children in 1,000 Kern County.

Orlie's Shoe Drive hopes to provide shoes for 2,000 local children by the end of the year.

To donate to the nonprofit, visit its website at OrliesShoeDrive.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Marvelous Wonderettes Ticket Sweepstakes

Win Tickets for Dinner and a Show