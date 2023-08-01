Orlie's Shoe Drive's 'Christmas in July' 5K run raises twice as much as last year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The numbers from Orlie's Shoe Drives' annual "Christmas in July" 5K run and fundraiser event have been released.

According to the founders of Orlie's Shoe Drive, the event raised double the amount from 2022, as they had over 550 registered participants in the 5K run. Officials say they raised enough funds to give a new pair of shoes to more than children in 1,000 Kern County.

Orlie's Shoe Drive hopes to provide shoes for 2,000 local children by the end of the year.

To donate to the nonprofit, visit its website at OrliesShoeDrive.com.

