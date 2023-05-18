'Over 8,000' shoes collected during 31st annual Shoes for Our Homeless drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A mountain of shoes was sorted and counted for the 31st annual Shoes for Our Homeless shoe drive.

The shoe drive is held by Guarantee Shoe Center in Downtown Bakersfield. The drive benefits the men, women, and children at the Open Door Network, formerly known as the Bakersfield Homeless Center.

"Our final count this year is well over 8,000," said Sarah Rolnick, co-owner of Guarantee Shoe Center. "That brings our total for the 31 years we've been doing this to 104,000 pairs of shoes for men, women, and the children of our local shelters."

The shoe store is locally owned and operated by third-generation owner Rosco Rolnick, a Vietnam veteran, along with his daughter Sarah. This year marks its 70th year in business, marking 70 years of serving and giving back to the Bakersfield community.

