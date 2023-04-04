President Biden approves Major Disaster Declaration for California

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — President Joe Biden approved a Major Disaster Declaration for California to help with the aftermath of the series of storms that hit the state in late February.

The declaration will make impacted counties across the state eligible for support, such as housing assistance, food, and counseling, along with medical and legal services. Assistance can also include grants to cover uninsured property losses and help for business owners and certain private nonprofits.

Federal funds are also available for ongoing emergency response, recovery costs, and hazard mitigation.

There are several counties eligible for assistance including Kern, Mariposa, and Tulare counties. However, assistance could be expanded as damage assessments are completed in other areas.

Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a State of Emergency in 47 counties since the start of the severe storms.

Local assemblyman Vince Fong gave a statement regarding the presidential Major Disaster Declaration.

"Kern, Tulare, and other counties who endured catastrophic flooding will be able to receive federal assistance. Thank you to all the first responders, officials, and volunteers who are helping in the recovery efforts."

