Senate District 16 results remain the same in Kern County following recount

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County election results for the Senate District 16 race between Melissa Hurtado and David Shepard have not changed following a recount. These results do not represent other District 16 counties, such as Fresno County or Kings County.

According to Kern County's 16th State Senate Post Recount Results, Hurtado is still the winner of the race. Hurtado was sworn in despite questions about the race earlier this month. Shepard announced his decision to request a recount shortly after.

The race for Senate District 16 was close, with only a 20-vote difference across all counties. Hurtado won with 68,457 votes to Shepard's 68,437. In Kern County, however, Hurtado had 35,992 votes, compared to Shepard's 26,025 votes.