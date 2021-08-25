FEMA grant to aid fighting French Fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved federal funds Tuesday to assist fighting the French Fire burning in Kern County.

The state of California requested a grant to aid in fighting the French Fire which the FEMA regional administrator approved Tuesday.

The grant, Fire Management Assistance Grant, provides funding for up to 75% of eligible firefighting costs.

Eligible costs may include expenses for field camps, equipment use, materials, supplies and mobilization, and other costs attributed to fighting the fire.

The French Fire as of Wednesday morning has burned 20,678 acres and is 19% contained. Evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect.