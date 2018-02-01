Studio Movie Grill hiring before opening this spring

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Studio Movie Grill is hiring ahead of their grand opening in Bakersfield this spring.

The in-theater dining concept was the first theater approved to sell alcohol in March 2017.

According to Studio Movie Grill's website, the theater screens movies with an American Grill menu and premium bar with over 60 spirits, cocktails, local microbrews and house favorites. Food and drinks can be ordered anytime throughout the movie.

Private events are also available. The location in northwest Bakersfield will have over 1,350 luxury lounge chairs and recliners in 10 auditoriums.

Studio Movie Grill is looking to hire for various positions for the Bakersfield location at 2733 Calloway Drive. You can apply on their website here.