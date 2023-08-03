Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tecuya Fire at 10 percent containment, has spread to 50 acres

No evacuation orders or warnings have been issued. There are also no reports of any injuries or damage to any structures.
Fire crews are making progress fighting the Tecuya Fire, a fire near Frazier Park that fire officials say ignited around 8 a.m. on Wed, Aug 3.
Tecuya Fire on Tecuya Mountain
Posted at 8:13 AM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 11:23:54-04

FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KERO) — Fire crews are making progress fighting the Tecuya Fire, a fire near Frazier Park that fire officials say ignited around 8 a.m. on Wed, Aug 3.

The fire is burning on Tecuya Mountain in the Lake of the Woods area. At the time of writing, officials with the Los Padres National Forest report that the fire is 10 percent contained at 50 acres.

No evacuation orders or warnings have been issued. There are also no reports of any injuries or damage to any structures.

According to the Kern County Fire Department, the KCFD has set up a system to support incident command communications at the location of the fire.

With recent wildfires happening around Kern County and across the Golden State, the KCFD wants to remind the public that the best defense against a fire is to make sure homes are prepared. The KCFD provided tips on how to prepare a home.

To increase a home’s chance of surviving a wildfire, choose fire-resistant building materials and limit the amount of flammable vegetation planted near it. Residents of the home should make sure to stay on top of their landscaping and tree branches, as well as keep trees pruned. They should also make sure to keep everything watered so nothing gets dried out.

For more information and tips, visit KernFireSafe.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mulan Ticket Sweepstakes

Win Tickets to see Mulan