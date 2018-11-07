Today is Fight Like Brayden Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Brayden's family is asking the community to come together in honor of Fight Like Brayden Day.

Brayden Eidenshink is a Bakersfield boy who had been on a heart transplant list for close to four and a half years before receiving a heart transplant.

Brayden's family is asking the community to wear red in support of his fight. They will also be holding a fundraiser at The Broken Yolk. 15% of today's sales will be donated to Little Wishes in Brayden's name. The Broken Yolk is located at:

7919 East Brundage Lane in East Bakersfield

3300 Buena Vista Road in Southwest Bakersfield

Today is also the last day for the Houchin Community Blood Bank blood drive in honor of Brayden. Donors can donate blood at any one of the two Houchin Donor Centers from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Houchin Donor Centers are located at:

11515 Bolthouse Drive in Southwest Bakersfield

5901 Truxtun Avenue in Southwest Bakersfield

In the latest update, doctors were able to remove most of a clot that was in Brayden's lungs. At this time, doctors are allowing him to rest so his heart and lungs can recover.