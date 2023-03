BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Touch-A-Truck event is returning to the Beale Library on Sat, March 25.

Touch-A-Truck will be held for the first time since 2019. The event aims to educate children on the labor force and the trucks that are driven by a variety of workers across the county.

The event is free and will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Librarian Brenna Smith joined 23ABC live via Zoom to give the public more information on the event.