Valley Fever Insitute to partner with Flame and Skewers for fundraiser

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Valley Fever Institute will partner with Flame and Skewers to hold a community fundraiser benefiting the clinic on Wed, Aug 23.

All five Flame and Skewers locations in Bakersfield will donate 10 percent of the proceeds raised during the fundraiser to the Valley Fever Institute.

For more information on the fundraiser, visit ValleyFeverInstitute.com.

