Veronica Vasquez announces bid for Kern County District 4 Supervisor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Another candidate has joined the 2024 race for Kern County District 4 Supervisor.

Veronica Vasquez, part of the fifth generation of a Delano family with deep roots within the United Farm Workers movement, has announced her candidacy for the Board Supervisor seat. Vasquez currently serves on the Kern Council of Governments, working alongside local city and county leaders addressing transportation issues throughout the county.

The Vice Mayor of Wasco, Alex Garcia, announced his bid for the seat in August. The District 4 seat is currently held by David Couch.



