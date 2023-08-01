Watch Now
Wasco Vice-Mayor Alex Garcia announces run for Kern County Supervisor District 4

Garcia was formerly the Mayor of Wasco until he was asked to step down following a DUI charge.
Posted at 11:01 AM, Aug 01, 2023
WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — Former Wasco Mayor and current Vice-Mayor Alex Garcia has announced that he is running for Kern County Supervisor District 4 on Tues, Aug 1.

"It's official: I'm running for Kern County Supervisor, District 4," said Garcia in the announcement posts on Instagram and Facebook. "It’s time for a change in Kern County, and together, we can build stronger communities, protect good jobs, secure our streets, and lead the way to a brighter future. As your County Supervisor, I will be a tireless advocate for the people of Kern County and their neighborhoods."

Garcia currently serves the City of Wasco as Vice-Mayor and represents District 5 on the Wasco City Council. He was formerly the Mayor of Wasco until he was asked to step down following a DUI charge.

Garcia will run against current District 4 Supervisor Ben Couch.

