Wendy Howard agrees to plea deal in 2019 shooting death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Friday, Wendy Howard has accepted a deal in the killing of her then-boyfriend Kelly Reese Pitts in 2019.

Last year a jury acquitted Howard of first and second-degree murder and other lesser charges. However, the jury remained split by 7 to 5 on the charge of manslaughter by the heat of passion. That charge would apply to someone who was in an uncontrollable rage when they killed someone else, especially if that person provoked them.

Howard shot and killed her ex-boyfriend Kelly Rees Pitts in Tehachapi back in 2019. Howard had found out that Pitts had sexually abused her two daughters not long before the shooting.

Prosecutors acknowledged that Pitts caused harm to the family, but said he should be in prison for that instead of dead.

On Friday, Howard pled no contest to the felony charge.

As part of the deal, Howard will get credit for time already served in the case, as well as one-year probation.

Howard left the courtroom in tears.

Final sentencing is set for May 4.

