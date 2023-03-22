Wendy Howard hearing postponed, due back in court April 5

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There are new details regarding the case against Wendy Howard whose trial ended with a hung jury for voluntary manslaughter in the heat of passion following the shooting death of her ex-boyfriend.

Friends, family, and supporters of Wendy Howard gathered following most court hearings. Protests and pleas were made by supporters arguing there is no reason to continue with a second trial.

Organizer of the Wendy Howard Defense Committee, Courtney Morris, poured out her feelings as she continues to try to prove Howard’s innocence.

"The one charge has not been dismissed. This is an egregious waste of taxpayers' dollars to retry a survivor of domestic violence,” said Morris. “Retrying this case would indeed be a complete retraumatization of the family and make no mistake the DA can dismiss the charge; they can choose not to retry.”

In a recent court hearing, arguments were made regarding whether or not an objection was made to try Howard on two separate counts of manslaughter.

When asked by Judge Elizabet Rodriguez if an objection to the retrial was raised prosecutor Eric Smith said "I did not recall there being an objection, your honor." However, Wendy Howard's defense attorney Tony Lidgett argued: “Off the record, I know I did but I cannot honestly say whether or not we were allowed to make a record on the record.”

Although Howard is currently out on bail, supporters still claim a second trial would be unjust. Mark Christian, a juror from the original court case says he is in disbelief considering that this case is now three years old.

“I was trial juror number one. I listened to all the evidence. I listened to everything the defense, the prosecution said and for one I cannot believe that we are here again today.”

As of now the motion to dismiss the case has been postponed until April 5. Judge Rodriguez will review and determine whether or not attorney Lidgett did in fact object on record.

