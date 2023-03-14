Wind Wolves Nature Preserve to hold 8th annual Spring Nature Festival

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Amid a stormy spring season, Wind Wolves Nature Preserve is encouraging residents to take a moment and see what all the moisture means for the land.

“During this time of year, we’re actually having a great year," said a representative for Wind Wolves. "We had a lot of rain, so that's caused a lot of our native flowers to pop up. Unfortunately, with all of the non-native grasses, it's not any 'super bloom' by any means but we do encourage people to come out and take photos. It's not every day that you get to see these beautiful native wildflowers."

The preserve is holding its 8th annual Spring Nature Festival. Each year, the festival brings exhibits, guided hikes, and activities for entire families to enjoy.

“Depending on how early you show up, you might be able to see things like deer out on the preserve, coyotes. We will have a table with the reptiles out and it's a great opportunity for kids to see these animals up close."

Adults and children will have the opportunity to get a close-up look at creatures such as Raphaela, one of the preserve's native snakes.

“She’s one of the native snakes that we have out here and definitely one of the ones most commonly mistaken for our rattlesnakes," explained a Wind Wolves representative.

The festival is free for the public to attend. The preserve only asks that visitors be respectful.

"It is their home first and we are stepping into their home. We want to respect that, just like any other plants and stuff out there, especially our wildflowers right now. We're stepping into their area. We ruin that and we prevent it from happening next year."

The Spring Nature Festival will take place at the Wind Wolves Nature Preserve on Sat, March 18 and Sun, March 19.