Woman who killed Wofford Heights teen while drunk driving gets 4 years in prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Heidi Jeremiah, the woman who pleaded no contest to hitting and killing 17-year-old Kassidy Phillips while driving drunk in 2019, was sentenced to four years in prison on Tues, April 18.

Phillips was killed on her 17th birthday in Wofford Heights in 2019. Jeremiah initially received a two-year plea deal. However, it was revoked in December 2022 after the victim's family spoke out, saying two years in jail was not enough punishment.

The family held a rally and candlelight vigil in front of the courthouse ahead of the sentencing.

