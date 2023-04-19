Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman who killed Wofford Heights teen while drunk driving gets 4 years in prison

Phillips was killed on her 17th birthday in Wofford Heights in 2019. Jeremiah initially received a two-year plea deal, which was revoked in December of this year after the victim's family spoke out.
phillips family wants justice for kassidy
23ABC
phillips family wants justice for kassidy
Posted at 7:29 AM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 11:44:04-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Heidi Jeremiah, the woman who pleaded no contest to hitting and killing 17-year-old Kassidy Phillips while driving drunk in 2019, was sentenced to four years in prison on Tues, April 18.

Phillips was killed on her 17th birthday in Wofford Heights in 2019. Jeremiah initially received a two-year plea deal. However, it was revoked in December 2022 after the victim's family spoke out, saying two years in jail was not enough punishment.

The family held a rally and candlelight vigil in front of the courthouse ahead of the sentencing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Tickets

Enter to Win Tickets