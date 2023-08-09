MISSING: Maleya Laniyah Addison Zapahua Smith, 14

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl who is considered to be "at-risk."

Maleya Laniyah Addison Zapahua Smith, 14, was last seen in South Bakersfield near the 3000 block of South Chester Street on Wed, Aug 9. According to the BPD, Smith is considered to be at-risk due to having no history of running away.

Smith is described as being Hispanic. She is approximately five foot two inches tall and weighs 85 pounds. She has medium-length brown hair and brown eyes. Smith was last seen wearing a black sweater with red flannel pajama bottoms.

Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

