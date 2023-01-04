Melissa Hurtado requests recount in tightly contested California Senate District 16 race

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Melissa Hurtado has requested a recount in the tightly contested California Senate District 16 race.

According to a statement released by the Kern County Elections Office, Hurtado has requested the recount in accordance with Elections Code. The recount will begin on Jan. 5 at 9 a.m. at the elections office on Truxtun Ave.

The statement did not make it clear why Hurtado has requested the recount.

In December, her opponent, Republican David Shepard requested a recount as well. The Kern County election results for the Senate District 16 race between Melissa Hurtado and David Shepard have not changed following a recount.

In Kern County, the original certified results of the District 16 race showed that Hurtado won 58 percent of the vote while Shepard took 41 percent. At the state level, there was just a 20-vote difference separating the candidates. Following recounts in the other counties in District 16, Kings, Tulare, and Fresno counties, Shepard could easily find enough votes for victory.

23ABC has reached out to the Hurtado campaign as well as Kern County Auditor-Controller-Clerk Mary Bedard but have not heard back at this time.

