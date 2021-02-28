BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Welcome back to Science Sunday! This week we're making a little magic happen by bending light. Here's Allison Bogart, a Kern County Teacher of the Year, with her demonstration from the Wonderful College Prep Academy in Delano.

Science Sunday: The magic of refraction

Here's a great lesson plan for this experiment that you can recreate at home with your students.

And as we celebrated the landing of the Perseverance rover on Mars last week, learn how this lesson impacts space flight too.

Here's more on the refractive index she mentions.

And here's a computational tool using the refractive index.