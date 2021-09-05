BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Welcome back to Science Sundays! Every week you have 23ABC's Meteorologist Brandon Michaels and I here talking about the weather we are experiencing and the weather we are expecting, but there's another environmental scientist out there working to keep you safe, and that's NWS Incident Meteorologist Rob Rickey on the front lines of the French Fire burning west of Lake Isabella. 23ABC's Veronica Morley met up with him earlier this week to talk about the scientific instruments he is using in that remote area to forecast the fire weather each day for our crews, check it out:

Science Sundays: A Day in the Life of an Incident Meteorologist

Plus, watch 23ABC's Veronica Morley's full story: