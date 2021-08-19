Watch
Science Sundays: Art of “Hydrodipping”

23ABC News
Today we are exploring the art of “hydrodipping” and how it applies to the hydrophobic and hydrophilic properties of water.
Posted at 11:44 AM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 14:44:24-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Welcome back to Science Sundays! Today we are exploring the art of “hydrodipping” and how it applies to the hydrophobic and hydrophilic properties of water. Here’s our friend Kristen Urquidez with her sons Drew & Connor exploring a hydrodipping kit they found at the craft store and the science behind it:

Teachers & homeschooling parents, learn more about hydrophobic & hydrophilic properties with a science lesson you can recreate in the classroom.

