Science Sundays: Celebrating a Year of Science Education

23ABC News
Science Sundays Experiments with Elaina Rusk
Posted at 3:30 PM, Oct 04, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Happy anniversary to this sweet series. This time last year we were watching kids trying to navigate their lessons completely online and we saw our teachers persevering through that unprecedented virtual school year. Since Elaina couldn't visit the schools, she still found a way to take over the science lessons for the day and help local educators any way that she could.

Here is a look back at a year of celebrating science and STEM education across Kern County.

