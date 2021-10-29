Watch
Science Sundays: Disappearing Pumpkins

Welcome back to Science Sundays, and Happy Halloween! Of course, today is all about trick-or-treating, so we wanted to help you play some tricks with all your treats, using science of course! Here's our friend Kristen Urquidez with her sons and some "disappearing pumpkins."
Science Sundays, Disappearing Pumpkins
Posted at 12:15 PM, Oct 29, 2021
WATCH THE EXTENDED FULL EXPERIMENT BELOW:

Science Sundays: Disappearing Pumpkins (Full Experiment)

Teachers and homeschooling parents can access Kristen's presentation slides:

Science Sundays: Disappearing Pumpkins


