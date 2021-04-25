Science Sundays: Explaining the Water Cycle

Though we had a couple of powerful storms this Winter, it wasn't nearly enough. We had a much drier than average wet season and we are already in drought status and getting worse. So, as the Kern River hits "peak flow" in a few days, here's Chief Meteorologist Elaina Rusk to explain, and give students a look at the water cycle in this week's Science Sunday segment:
Science Sundays: A Look at the Water Cycle
Elaina and Jeff also talked about cold water safety on the Kern River this Spring, check out that conversation:
- Learn much more about the water cycle.
- Learn more about the water cycle from the National Weather Service.
- Make a water cycle paper craft with this tutorial.
- Some drought resources and learning opportunities for students and educators who engage with students from the pre-K to post-secondary level.
- Learn much more about our current drought status and what it means for our region.