Science Sundays: Explaining the Water Cycle

23ABC News Graphic
Water Cycle
Posted at 6:00 AM, Apr 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-25 09:00:17-04

Though we had a couple of powerful storms this Winter, it wasn't nearly enough. We had a much drier than average wet season and we are already in drought status and getting worse. So, as the Kern River hits "peak flow" in a few days, here's Chief Meteorologist Elaina Rusk to explain, and give students a look at the water cycle in this week's Science Sunday segment:

Elaina and Jeff also talked about cold water safety on the Kern River this Spring, check out that conversation:

