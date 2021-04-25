Science Sundays: Explaining the Water Cycle

Though we had a couple of powerful storms this Winter, it wasn't nearly enough. We had a much drier than average wet season and we are already in drought status and getting worse. So, as the Kern River hits "peak flow" in a few days, here's Chief Meteorologist Elaina Rusk to explain, and give students a look at the water cycle in this week's Science Sunday segment:

Science Sundays: A Look at the Water Cycle

Elaina and Jeff also talked about cold water safety on the Kern River this Spring, check out that conversation: